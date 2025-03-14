Putin wants war to continue. Rest of his words are smokescreen - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted that dictator Vladimir Putin wants the war to continue, so he is putting forward different conditions for a ceasefire.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"There is the difference. Ukraine said "yes" to US ceasefire proposal. Because Ukraine wants peace. Putin, rather than saying "yes", puts forward varios conditions. Ukraine seeks an end to the war. Putin seeks to continue the war. The rest of his words are just a smokescreen," the minister noted.

See more: For more than day, world has not heard Russia’s response to ceasefire proposed by United States – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

As a reminder, on March 11, the US and Ukrainian delegations held a meeting in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian and US teams made a joint statement following the meeting in Saudi Arabia: the US is restoring military aid, and will discuss with Russia the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had agreed to proposals to cease hostilities in Ukraine, but under certain conditions.

Trump called the statement by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin on the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire encouraging.

Read more: Putin has no intention of giving up his demands on Ukraine - Financial Times