ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5112 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
7 119 3

Ukrainian defence forces push back enemy from Fyholivka in Kharkiv region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back from Fyholivka. The enemy advanced near Novyi Komar," the statement said.

The day before, the project's analysts reported on the enemy's advance in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Read more: Heavy defensive battles continue in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Maps.
Maps.

Author: 

Donetska region (3569) military actions (2239) Kharkivska region (434) Volnovaskyy district (132) Kup’yanskyy district (101) Fyholivka (5) Novyy Komar (13) DeepState (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 