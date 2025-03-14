7 119 3
Ukrainian defence forces push back enemy from Fyholivka in Kharkiv region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back from Fyholivka. The enemy advanced near Novyi Komar," the statement said.
The day before, the project's analysts reported on the enemy's advance in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
