Ukraine forms team to monitor possible 30-day ceasefire - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine has already begun forming a national team to develop algorithms for monitoring a possible 30-day ceasefire.

He stated this during a joint press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to "I-U".

"We have already actually started forming a national team that will develop appropriate algorithms for proper monitoring of a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," he noted.

Sybiga reported that after returning from the negotiations in Jeddah, the team reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the results of the meeting with the American side and presented proposals for further steps.

He emphasized the complexity of the situation, since the front line with daily fighting extends over 1,300 kilometers. The Minister also recalled the negative experience of the Minsk agreements, when Russia repeatedly violated the ceasefire regime, recording 25 such violations.

"Therefore, everything will now be directed to ensure that the Ukrainian side is ready with the appropriate teams, with the appropriate developments, modalities.

I mean, among other things, the future vision of the agreement or action plan to achieve a just peace for Ukraine. Of course, the parameters and scope of the package of security guarantees for Ukraine. Therefore, this work is already underway, and the team is actively working on it," Sybiga noted.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian and US teams have resumed work and a "meaningful meeting" may take place next week.

According to Fox News, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that the meeting of US and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia is an opportunity to sign an agreement on minerals.

As reported, after the talks in Jeddah, the US is restoring military assistance and will discuss with the Russian Federation the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire. Later, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire if the "Russians" are ready.

Read more: Putin wants war to continue. Rest of his words are smokescreen - Sybiha