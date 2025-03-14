Director of "Spetstechnoexport" Petrov is still in office, and his family owns luxury hotel in Bukovel - AntAC

The family of Oleksii Petrov, director of SE "Spetstechnoexport", owns an elite hotel in Bukovel.

This is stated in the material of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Just imagine - the head of the company did not supply weapons worth billions of hryvnias during the war. The whole country has known about this for six months. However, Defence Minister Umierov, to whom the head of the enterprise is accountable, has not yet conducted an audit of the institution and has not fired this head.

We are talking about SE "Spetstechnoexport" (STE) and its head, Oleksii Petrov, the former head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (2017-2019), who has previously been involved in journalistic investigations," the authors noted.

As of March, Umierov has not taken any steps to clean up the STE, the results of the STE audit are unknown, and a new head has not been elected. Petrov remains in office, the article says.

25 billion UAH for weapons that the state never received

The AntAC noted that STE owes more than UAH 25 billion to the DPA and the Ministry of Defence alone.

"This figure consists of UAH 12.2 billion in debt to the Ministry of Defence and UAH 13 billion in debt to the DPA (UAH 7.5 billion for the period from 07.06.2022 to 31.01.2024 and UAH 5.2 billion for the period from 01.02.2024 to 25.01.2025).

Oleksii Petrov has been managing STE since the beginning of 2023. This means that not all of this debt is his fault. However, most of these billions were accumulated during his tenure, which is proved, in particular, by the quoted journalistic investigations and the Ministry of Defence's responses to AntAC requests," the article says.

Oleksii Petrov

"Prior to his appointment to STE at the end of 2022, Oleksii Petrov headed the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration. In the 2020 local elections, he also headed the list of the 'Servant of the People' party in the region.

Petrov came to politics from the SSU, where he headed the counterintelligence department in 2017-2019. According to the CHESNO movement, Petrov has actually been an intelligence officer for his entire career - more than 27 years.

Petrov's younger brother Stanislav also served in the SSU and now works for the ARMA. So he is definitely ‘felt at home' in law enforcement," the authors write.

According to the AntAC, Petrov's family owns a large amount of real estate.

"We are going to focus on the property that almost every member of the Petrov family actually owns. Namely, the Fomich Chalet hotel.

You have definitely seen this hotel on the Instagram pages of bloggers with millions of followers. And according to the Booking service, the cost of one night's stay here starts at UAH 2960 in the off-season. According to media reports, the hotel is owned by Eduard Kodzaiev, a businessman and former aide to the "Party of Regions" MP Elbrus Tadeiev. However, in reality, the land, houses and restaurants on the territory belong to Petrov and his family.

Готель Chalet Fomich у м. Буковель

The land belongs:

Vira Dorohan, the 99-year-old grandmother of Petrov's wife, owns the four largest plots. She bought two of them herself in 2021.

three plots are owned by the mother of Petrov's wife, 69-year-old Kateryna Berezhna.

Petrov himself owns six more plots. He lists them in his declaration.

The authors note that the construction of the houses on these lands probably began in 2015 and was put into operation in 2021.

"Each house is owned by a separate family member. For example, Petrov's mother Natalia owns house 403 with an area of 127.1 m2. His wife, Iryna Petrova, owns house No. 405, with an area of 122.6 m2. Other owners of the houses include those whose area roughly coincides with the ones described above: Hennadii Petrov, Petrov's father; Ivan Berezhnyi, Petrov's wife's brother; Vira Dorohan, Petrov's wife's 99-year-old grandmother; Valerii Berezhnyi, Petrov's father-in-law; Kateryna Berezhna, Petrov's mother-in-law; and Larysa Shamanska, Petrov's father's business partner.

This is the family business. We would like to emphasise that Petrov acquired the land in Bukovel while serving the state," they added.

