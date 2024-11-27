Former head of Khmelnytskyi regional prosecutor’s office Oliinyk continues to work as prosecutor after disability scandal - AntAC

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi Prosecutor's Office, Oleksii Oliinyk, who resigned amid the disability scandal, continues to work as a prosecutor, having been appointed to the position of a prosecutor in the regional prosecutor's office.

"The photo shows the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Prosecutor's Office, Oleksii Oliinyk, who resigned from this position amid a scandal with disabilities.

But Oliinyk continues to work as a prosecutor. As the AntAC was informed in response to our request to the Prosecutor General's Office, Oliinyk has been appointed as a prosecutor of the regional prosecutor's office.

He will hold this position until March 2026, while the other prosecutor is on paternity leave.

In addition, we have been informed that the Prosecutor General's Office has extended the internal investigation into Khmelnytskyi prosecutors with disabilities for another month. They say that this is due to the need for additional verification actions.

We at the AntAC will continue to follow this case and in a month we will ask again what the results of the investigation are. If someone wants to wait until everything is forgotten, they will not succeed.

Until there are results of the internal investigation, Oliinyk and the other 60 Khmelnytskyi prosecutors with disabilities will continue to work in the prosecutor's office. And they will receive appropriate pension payments," the statement said.





As a reminder, on 16 October, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinyk, had received disability while "covering up"the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.