Head of ACU Kyrylenko explained that his family earned $300,000 selling raspberries - Anti-Corruption Center

The family of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, earned $300,000 from selling raspberries.

This was stated by the head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The family of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the ACU, earned $300,000 by selling raspberries. In particular, Zelenskyy's ACU chairman used this blizzard to justify his unexplained 56 million in assets (including 7 apartments with a total area of over 700 sq. m.)," he said.

The ACC noted that during the interrogation of Kyrylenko's father-in-law Oleksandr Matiienko, he explained the origin of his funds as follows: in 1991, he had an inheritance, and he and his friends also had a bus and taxi business, but the main profit was from money changers. After the family moved to Uzhhorod, Matienko did not want the money to just lie around, so he and his family bought four apartments and four parking spaces in a new building.

"According to him, everything was bought for money earned by him and his wife. According to this version, Matiyenko earned $300,000 from raspberry trading alone. This money was invested in apartments in Uzhhorod. Kyrylenko's defense, in turn, argued that the suspicion was unfounded, and that the relatives bought all their property with their own or borrowed money. And they bought new iPhones because someone allegedly tried to hack their phones," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre said.

The Kirilenko case

In March 2024, the NABU opened a case against ACU Chairman Kirilenko following an investigation into his family's luxury property.

As reported, journalists discovered that Pavlo Kyrylenko's family purchased real estate and cars with a total market value of more than UAH 70 million in 2020-2023.

This includes a large estate and two plots of land near Kyiv, 200 square meters of office property in the capital, two crossovers, three apartments with parking spaces in elite residential complexes in Kyiv, and four apartments with parking spaces in Uzhhorod, registered in the names of his parents and his wife's grandmother. At the same time, the elite real estate in Uzhhorod was purchased during the full-scale war.

At the same time, none of Kyrylenko's relatives have any business, and the family's official income would not be enough to buy all this valuable property, and the official himself did not indicate in his declaration the real estate and cars used by his family.

In August 2024, the SAPO served Kirilenko with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 56 million.

On 28 August 2024, the court imposed a bail of UAH 30 million on the AMCU Chairman Kirilenko.