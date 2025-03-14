ENG
News EU sanctions
EU approves sanctions against almost 2400 individuals and legal entities of Russian Federation, - von der Leyen

Von der Leyen on new sanctions against Russia

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the social network X.

"The EU increases pressure on Russia. We extend our sanctions on nearly 2400 individuals and entities over Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

In particular, these sanctioned persons are prohibited from travelling to the EU and their assets will be frozen.

"Our determination to support Ukraine is decisive," the European Commission President stressed.

As a reminder, the European Union agreed to extend sanctions against Russians, including billionaire Mikhail Fridman, despite attempts by Hungary and Luxembourg to remove him from the list.

Read more: EU does not lift sanctions against Russia, new package of restrictions is being prepared – EU spokesperson

