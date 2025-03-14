Suspect in murder of activist Hanul is 46-year-old deserter. Version of "Russian trace" is being checked — SSU. PHOTOS (updated)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police conducted a joint special operation during which they detained a suspect in the murder of civil society activist Demian Hanul in hot pursuit.

This was reported by the press centre of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

According to available information, the man who shot the activist was a 46-year-old deserter.

The investigative and operative measures are ongoing. Possible motives for the crime are being investigated, including versions of a contract killing and a "Russian trace".

Less than five hours later, the shooter was arrested. Police seized a weapon and a grenade from him.

"The full circumstances of the crime and its motives will be established in the course of the investigation. Investigators are currently working with the detainee. The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided," the National Police said.

See more: Unknown person shot and killed activist Hanul in Odesa. PHOTO

Updated at 5:40 p.m.

According to the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovskyi, the detained shooter is a serviceman of a military unit born in 1978.

"On February 23, 2025, he was put on the wanted list as a person who arbitrarily abandoned the military unit," Vyhovskyi added.







The murder of Demian Hanul

On 14 March 2025, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul, which took place today, 14 March.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the detention of a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul.