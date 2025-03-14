ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5455 visitors online
News Trump and Putin’s conversation
3 654 19

Trump didn’t talk to Putin, conversation was led by Witkoff – White House

White House denies Trump-Putin conversation on March 13

US President Donald Trump did not have a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

This was stated by the White House, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

They clarified that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who had visited Moscow the day before, spoke with Putin.

The confusion was caused by Trump's post on social media, in which he welcomed the discussion with the Kremlin leader and said he had "persistently asked" Putin - which sounded like he had spoken to him personally.

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko sign agreement on security guarantees in "Union State"

As a reminder, the US president said on his social media account that the US side had "very good and productive discussions" with Vladimir Putin.

As you know, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow the day before.

Author: 

Putin (3149) Trump (1404) Steve Witkoff (42)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 