Trump didn’t talk to Putin, conversation was led by Witkoff – White House

US President Donald Trump did not have a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

This was stated by the White House, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

They clarified that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who had visited Moscow the day before, spoke with Putin.

The confusion was caused by Trump's post on social media, in which he welcomed the discussion with the Kremlin leader and said he had "persistently asked" Putin - which sounded like he had spoken to him personally.

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko sign agreement on security guarantees in "Union State"

As a reminder, the US president said on his social media account that the US side had "very good and productive discussions" with Vladimir Putin.

As you know, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow the day before.