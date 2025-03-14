Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff in Russia (updated)

An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K, a carrier of Kinzhal missiles, in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K is taking off," the Air Force said.

At 6:13 p.m., the air raid was lifted. The air raid alert lasted 20 minutes.

