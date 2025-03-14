Zelenskyy: Territory issue is most complicated after ceasefire with Russia

The most complicated issue in the peace process after the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia remains the issue of territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"The issue of territories is the most complicated after the ceasefire. Why? Because a ceasefire unblocks the parties' path to ending the war. And the territories, I believe, will really be the point that makes it possible to end the war after this issue is resolved," the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the issue of ceasefire is complicated because it requires courage and political will.

Read more: We are preparing new tasks for our diplomacy, we need to move towards peace - Zelenskyy

At the same time, he said, the issue of territories will require a difficult dialog.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the partners are aware of Ukraine's "red lines." In particular, Ukraine will not legally recognize Russia's control over the occupied territories.

"This is my political will as president. And this is the political will of our people. This is a violation of international law and the Constitution of Ukraine," he added.

Watch more: During 30-day ceasefire, plan to end war may be developed - Zelenskyy. VIDEO