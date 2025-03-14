ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5588 visitors online
News President Trump Trump peace plan
8 109 92

Trump on his promise to end war in Ukraine ’within 24 hours’: I was being little bit sarcastic

US President Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he was being "a little bit sarcastic" when he promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "in 24 hours" during his election campaign.

He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Atkisson, a fragment of which was published on March 14, Censor.NET reports.

Atkisson noted the difficulty of dealing with a full-scale Russian invasion, while reminding Trump that during the election campaign he said he would "end this war in 24 hours."

"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that. I would not have ended it. What I really meant was that I would like to end it, and I think I will succeed," the US president explained.

At the same time, the US president evaded answering the question of what would happen if Russia refused to cease fire.

Read more: Trump’s special envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, commented on the US leader's promise to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

Author: 

Trump (1404) Keith Kellogg (83) war in Ukraine (2207)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 