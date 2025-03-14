Trump on his promise to end war in Ukraine ’within 24 hours’: I was being little bit sarcastic

US President Donald Trump said that he was being "a little bit sarcastic" when he promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "in 24 hours" during his election campaign.

He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Atkisson, a fragment of which was published on March 14, Censor.NET reports.

Atkisson noted the difficulty of dealing with a full-scale Russian invasion, while reminding Trump that during the election campaign he said he would "end this war in 24 hours."

"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that. I would not have ended it. What I really meant was that I would like to end it, and I think I will succeed," the US president explained.

At the same time, the US president evaded answering the question of what would happen if Russia refused to cease fire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, commented on the US leader's promise to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.