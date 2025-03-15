ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5588 visitors online
News UAF operation in the Kursk region
29 498 132

There is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region - Butusov

Butusov on situation in Kursk region

There is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. Not a single unit is cut off.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted that in the Kursk region, the troops had freedom of manoeuvre and short logistical routes.

"Our soldiers are holding a tactically advantageous defence line - several heights along the state border in the Russian Federation. Holding these heights plays a key role in the defence of the border strip," the statement said.

In addition, there is currently no threat of a large-scale offensive on Sumy and the Sumy region by significant forces. Attacks by small groups are possible, but at a short distance, without the ability to advance far.

As a reminder, the day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation had achieved its main goal of pulling back a significant part of Russian troops from the Pokrovske and Kharkiv directions.

Read more: Zelenskyy is asked to award title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to soldier of 72nd SMB Oleksandr Kandaurov

Author: 

military actions (2239) Yurii Butusov (1202) Kursk (714)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 