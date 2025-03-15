There is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region - Butusov

There is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. Not a single unit is cut off.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted that in the Kursk region, the troops had freedom of manoeuvre and short logistical routes.

"Our soldiers are holding a tactically advantageous defence line - several heights along the state border in the Russian Federation. Holding these heights plays a key role in the defence of the border strip," the statement said.

In addition, there is currently no threat of a large-scale offensive on Sumy and the Sumy region by significant forces. Attacks by small groups are possible, but at a short distance, without the ability to advance far.

As a reminder, the day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation had achieved its main goal of pulling back a significant part of Russian troops from the Pokrovske and Kharkiv directions.

