1037 days and minus 40 kilograms: National Guard soldier Petrovskyi before and after Russian captivity. PHOTO
During his time in Russian captivity, National Guard soldier Ivan Petrovskyi lost 40 kilograms.
He announced this on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.
"I am at home. The difference is 1037 days of captivity and minus 40 kilograms," he said.
The defender's mother, Raisa Petrovska, told Ukrinform:
I did not know that my son was being prepared for exchange. My cousin called me today and said that she had seen the exchange lists with my son on them, but I didn't believe her. Then an hour later, my son called and said: "Mum, I'm in Ukraine". This is a great joy that I still can't get over. Two days ago, on 17 March, he turned 30. I prayed for my son every day.
Ivan Petrovskyi was born in Brovary, Kyiv region. His parents moved to Zhytomyr region, and in 2015 he joined the National Guard of Ukraine, which he served in Kharkiv. Later, Ivan moved to Mariupol and served with the 12th Operational Brigade named after Dmytro Vyshnevetskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Ivan took part in the defence of Mariupol. He was captured in May 2022 and spent almost three years in captivity. During his time in captivity, he had health problems.
Petrovskyi's parents, wife, daughter and son were waiting for him at home.
On 19 March 2025, Ukraine returned 175 prisoners of war and 22 seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity.
