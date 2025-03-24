Former US federal prosecutor Aber found dead: she was investigating Russian crimes

Former federal prosecutor Jessica Aber was found dead. She was investigating a number of important cases, including those involving Russian citizens and companies that violated US laws.

This was reported by The New York Post, Censor.NET reports.

Aber's body was found on 22 March 2025 in her own home, she was 43 years old. The cause of death is currently under investigation. Preliminarily, it was due to a chronic illness, as there were no signs of violence on the body.

In November 2024, the Aber office brought Eleview International Inc. to justice for transferring sensitive Western technology to a Russian firm linked to the Kremlin. Evidence suggests that the company's executives illegally supplied equipment to Russia in an attempt to circumvent international sanctions.

It also investigated Russians Timur Shakhmatov and Sergey Ivanov. They were suspected of being involved in one of the largest money laundering operations that financed cybercrime.

Aber participated in the prosecution of four Russian military officers who committed war crimes against Ukraine.

Aber was appointed by Joe Biden and resigned after President Donald Trump took office.

