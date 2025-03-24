2 971 11
Bohdan Nemtsov, musician of Zaporizhzhia Philharmonic, died at front
Defending Ukraine, a 32-year-old former musician of the Zaporizhzhia Philharmonic Academic Symphony Orchestra, Bohdan Nemtsov, was killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the director general of the Philharmonic, Iryna Konareva.
"A former musician of the Zaporizhzhia Philharmonic Academic Symphony Orchestra has died. Blessed memory and boundless gratitude for protection..." the statement reads.
It is known that Bohdan Nemtsov was originally from Marhanets and graduated from the Dnipro Academy of Music in 2017.
