Ruscists are mostly attacking at Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff of AFU

Since the beginning of the day, on March 24, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have conducted 87 combat engagements with the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

Cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation continues to affect border settlements, including Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepok, Hrabovske and Porozok in Sumy region. Myropilske, Turia, Uhrody, and Krasnopillia were hit by air strikes.

Watch more: Our soldiers destroyed 5 tanks and AFVs, MLRS, 2 SPGs, and attacked SAMS, cannon and armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near the town of Vovchansk. The towns of Svitlychne and Slatyne were hit by air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 904,760 people (+1280 per day), 10,420 tanks, 25,129 artillery systems, 21,652 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near Yampolivka and in the directions of Stepove, Novomykhailivka, Novyi, Zarichne, and Dronivka; seven engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of 10 times today in the area of Toretsk and near Dyliivka, Dachne, Krymske; one battle is currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Panteleymonivka, Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 27 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Kostiantynopil and in the direction of Vesele.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 903,480 people (+1470 per day), 10,412 tanks, 25,048 artillery systems, 21,636 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked our troops twice, trying to advance in the direction of Vile Pole. It also conducted air strikes near Novodarivka, Malynivka and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Lobkove. Kamianske came under an air strike.

In the Siversk and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive.

Read more: There have been 70 clashes on front, fighting continues in six directions. High enemy activity remains in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kursk region

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and four more battles are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping eight GABs, and fired almost 190 times, including two times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.

Read more: 142 combat clashes on front in 24 hours. Most enemy attacks recorded in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff