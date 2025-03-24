ENG
Attack of drones
Ukrainian Air Force spots Russian UAVs in several regions

shaheds

On the evening of March 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Dnipropetrovs'k region - threat of attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia.
  • UAVs in the central and southern parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in a northwestern direction.

Air forces (1413) air alert (326) Shahed (571) war in Ukraine (2182)
