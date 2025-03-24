4 608 10
Ukrainian Air Force spots Russian UAVs in several regions
On the evening of March 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Dnipropetrovs'k region - threat of attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia.
- UAVs in the central and southern parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in a northwestern direction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password