News
Russia fired 139 "shaheds" and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. 78 targets were shot down, 34 were lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack. How many targets were downed on 25 March 2025

On the night of 25 March, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the Russian Federation fired an Iskander-M missile from the occupied Crimea, as well as 139 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, and Chauda - the occupied Crimea.

"As of 09.00, 78 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed to have been shot down in the south, north and centre of the country.

34 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.

