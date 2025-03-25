82% of Ukrainians believe that it is worth continuing fight even if US stops all support - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that it is worth continuing the fight against Russian aggression, even if the United States stops providing assistance.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

In early March 2025, the United States suspended military assistance to Ukraine. It was subsequently resumed, but sociologists decided to ask what Ukraine should do if the United States finally stops supporting Ukraine.

"We wanted to find out whether Ukrainians in general are ready to continue the fight with limited support (from Europe alone), or whether they would rather be inclined to accept all of Russia's demands (i.e., in fact, to surrender)," the study said.

Read more: 50% of Ukrainians are not ready for territorial concessions, even if war lasts longer - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

There is an unequivocal consensus among Ukrainians that Ukraine must continue to fight against all odds - 82%. Only 8% of respondents said that in such circumstances they were more inclined to accept surrender.

In all regions, an absolute majority - from 78% in the East to 83% in the West - believe that despite everything, Ukraine should continue to resist and not surrender.

Read more: 80% of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from four regions at Putin’s request - poll