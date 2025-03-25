Russian strike on Sumy: 101 people injured, one child and one adult are in serious condition

According to operational data, 101 people were injured as a result of yesterday's rocket attack on Sumy. 78 adults and 23 children sought medical assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, 14 adults and 16 children are currently being treated in hospital. One adult and one child are in a stable serious condition.

Strike on Sumy on 24 March 2025

As reported, on 24 March, the ruscists launched a missile attack on the city centre of Sumy: high-rise buildings and a school were damaged. It later became known that 94 people were injured in the attack, including 23 children.

As of the morning of 25 March, emergency work was underway at the site of the Russian attack on Sumy, and dog handlers were engaged.