Russian missile strike on Sumy: rescuers extinguish all fire outbreaks. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of 24 March, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy. As of 8:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that all the fire outbreaks had been extinguished.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The service said that two mobile stations of Unbreakable were deployed by rescuers. Psychologists and medics of the SES provided assistance to 78 citizens.

"State Emergency Service high-altitude rescue specialists are working at height, dismantling hazardous structures. Operations are ongoing," the statement reads.

Read more: Ruscists launched missile attack on centre of Sumy: high-rise buildings and school are damaged. VIDEO

According to preliminary information, 88 people were injured, including 17 children.



















Today, on 24 March, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy: the enemy attacked the residential sector and infrastructure facilities of the city, including children's hospitals. 88 people were injured, including 17 children.