There is no disruption in supply of ammunition under contracts worth UAH 23 billion. There is manipulation and distortion of information around topic - State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine keeps the supply process under constant control as part of the delegation of procurement for the Armed Forces and emphasises that the 1.7 billion receivable caused by PHU Lechmar's failure to meet its obligations has nothing to do with the 23 billion contract from the Ministry of Defence.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda".

"The products worth almost UAH 1.7 billion that were not delivered on time were delayed for a month and were supposed to be delivered at the end of February this year. However, this is due to force majeure, which is confirmed by the authorised bodies, stipulated by the terms of the contract, and which may arise during the execution of contracts. However, in this case, it does not apply to the supply of ammunition, nor to contracts worth UAH 23 billion," he said.

The officer said that the topic of UAH 23 billion delegated to the State Border Guard Service for the purchase of ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces continues to be used for manipulation. In particular, information on supplies and suppliers is being distorted using data from the SBGS obtained and published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the border guard spokesman added.

Recalling the response of the State Border Guard Service to the MP, Demchenko noted that the receivables under state contracts concluded by the State Border Guard Service with the supplier "PHU Lechmar" Sp.z.o.o. in 2024 amounted to UAH 26.5 billion. Actually, accounts receivable is the period from payment for products to delivery within the terms specified in the contract. It is manipulative to say that this period has led to accounts receivable, the spokesperson emphasises.

Demchenko recalled that in addition to delegating procurement for UAH 23 billion in 2024, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was also allocated amounts of UAH 5.8 billion and UAH 31.1 billion. In total, this is almost UAH 60 billion. Taking into account the receivables of UAH 26.5 billion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received the remaining amount of procured equipment.

"As for the UAH 26.5 billion in receivables. I would like to note that UAH 23 billion of this amount was delegated for procurement at the end of November 2024, payment under the contracts was made at the end of December 2024, the delivery dates were not extended and are foreseen throughout the year. That is, there are no overdue receivables in the amount of UAH 23 billion at this time. The remaining amount of receivables relates to previous procurement delegations and some of the funds have not yet expired.

In its turn, the State Border Guard Service constantly monitors the status of receivables repayment and ensures claim work in case of breach of contractual obligations by contractors," Demchenko assured.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the State Border Guard Service from the Polish company "PHU Lechmar Sp.z.o.o." resulted in UAH 26.5 billion in receivables and a UAH 1.7 billion delay in the delivery of orders.