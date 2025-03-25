Poll: 66% of Ukrainians oppose elections until end of war

Only 22% of Ukrainians support the idea of holding presidential or parliamentary elections before the end of the war, while 66% are against it.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

Sociologists note that support for elections during the war depends on the level of trust in the current government. Among those who trust the president, only 11% support such elections, while 79% are against them. Among those who do not trust the head of state, 40.5% are in favor of the elections, but 47% also do not support their holding.

Holding local elections in the territories where the security situation allows it also does not have much support: 25% of respondents are positive about it, and 63% are negative.

As noted, the main reasons for this attitude are fears that elections during the war will divide society (47%) and make it more difficult to win the war with Russia (49%).

Read more: Trump’s son, Witkoff, Kushner, and Carlson held election talks with Zelenskyy’s opponents – Politico

As for the timing of elections after the war, opinions were divided as follows:

Presidential elections : immediately after the war - 36%, in 6 months - 35%, in 1 year - 16%.

Parliamentary elections : immediately after the war - 40%, 6 months later - 35%, 1 year later - 14%.

Local elections: approximately the same proportions.

The survey was conducted face-to-face among 2018 respondents in the regions controlled by Ukraine where no hostilities are taking place. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.