105 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 105 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements, in particular Popivka, Riasne, Verkhnia Pozhnia in the Sumy region and Oleksandrivka in the Kharkiv region, were hit by shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Petrushivka, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Prokhody and Turia in the Sumy region were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Kamianka. Zolochiv came under a GAB air strike.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once near Zahryzove, the attack was repelled.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near Yampolivka, Kopanky and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Nove, Katerynivka, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Predtechyne.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 905940 people (+1180 per day), 10 425 tanks, 25 190 artillery systems, 21 670 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of 17 times today in the vicinity of Toretsk and near Dyliivka and Krymske. Seven battles are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 43 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and in the directions of Novoserhiivka and Kotliarivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 39 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. Serhiivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk and Chunyshyne were hit by air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near the localities of Rozlyv, Dniproenerhiia, Kostiantynopil, six battles are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipole direction, however, they conducted air strikes in the areas of Ternove, Novopil, Novodarivka, Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Lobkove, two combat engagements are ongoing. Mala Tokmachka came under air strikes by GABs and FFARs.

One combat engagement with the enemy took place in the Prydniprovske direction. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vesele, Oleksandrivka and Dudchany.

Read more: Enemy’s concentration point in Kondrativka in Kursk region was hit. Facility was completely destroyed, up to 30 occupiers were eliminated, - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled six attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping three GABs, and fired more than 110 times, including five times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.