European defense should become less dependent on United States, - Costa

President of the European Council Antonio Costa believes that Europe should have its own means of defense against military aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Koshta emphasized that peace without defense is an illusion.

"If Russia believes that Ukraine's borders are just a line on a map, why should it respect the borders of any other country?" he said at an event of the European Policy Center in Brussels.

The President of the European Council called for strengthening the European component of NATO.

"It is now clear that the best way to protect our transatlantic alliance is to strengthen the European component of NATO, to become more autonomous, more sovereign, less dependent on others, namely the United States," Costa said.