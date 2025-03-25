Russians shell Zaporizhzhia region – RMA
On the evening of March 25, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians are hitting the frontline settlements. Three strikes were recorded. The consequences are being established," Fedorov wrote.
Earlier, he warned of the threat of Russian GABs and drones in the region.
