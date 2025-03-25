ENG
Russians shell Zaporizhzhia region – RMA

On the evening of March 25, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians are hitting the frontline settlements. Three strikes were recorded. The consequences are being established," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, he warned of the threat of Russian GABs and drones in the region.

