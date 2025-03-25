One person killed in Russian shelling of Nikopol. PHOTOS

On 25 March, Russians shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones more than 15 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

A 63-year-old man died in Nikopol.

"In addition to Nikopol, Russians also hit Marhanets and Pokrov communities. In total, 5 private houses and the same number of outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged. An air raid alert was sounded in the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, there were no hostile attacks," said Lysak.

