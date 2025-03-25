US to consider Russia’s conditions for ceasefire in Black Sea — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US side would consider Russia's demands to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

He said this in a conversation with journalists at the White House on March 25, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

Trump was asked whether the United States had agreed to the demands for sanctions relief announced by the Kremlin for the "truce" in the Black Sea.

"They (the US side - Ed.) will consider them, and we're thinking about all of them now. There are about five or six conditions. We are considering them all," the US president replied.

Read more: Poland is waiting for results of talks in Saudi Arabia - Tusk

As a reminder, following talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia, Russia put forward a number of demands for the lifting of sanctions to declare a ceasefire in the Black Sea.