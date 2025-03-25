Poland is waiting for results of talks in Saudi Arabia - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw is looking forward to the completion of negotiations in Saudi Arabia between representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are looking forward with impatience and concern to the results of the talks that have been held in Saudi Arabia in recent hours between Russians and Americans, as well as between Americans and Ukrainians," Tusk said.

He also said that changes in global politics have affected the position of the European Union, and therefore professional diplomatic work is becoming even more important.

Tusk confirmed his participation in the informal summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on March 27, but expressed the opinion that there are too many such meetings. According to him, real actions and concrete resources are more important than numerous summits.

"For me, more important than 20 summits are decisions and actions, how much money, military and infrastructure we will have, how modern it will be, how much of it will be on our border," Tusk emphasized.

He also announced the transfer of more than 7 billion euros from the National Recovery Plan to the new Defense and Security Fund, which will give Poland additional opportunities to strengthen its defense.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian delegation extended its stay in Saudi Arabia for another day for this meeting. There is currently no information on the topics of discussion.

On March 24, in an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the US delegation would meet again with the Ukrainian team.

We also recall that on Sunday evening, March 23, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 24, 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh. They lasted 12 hours.