Syrskyi reports to Zelenskyy on front: Kursk operation and results of AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front, in particular in the Kursk region.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front, as well as on the course of the Kursk operation.

"I am grateful to all units for their resilience. These days, some very necessary things have been done at the front. Thank you, soldiers. We need Ukraine's strong position in this - in everything, starting with the battlefield. We also need strong diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, it was reported that the temporary suspension of US aid to Ukraine did not affect the course of the Defense Forces' operation in Kursk region.