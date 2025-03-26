Russia may be stalling for time, Trump says of truce deal

Russia and its dictator Vladimir Putin are probably delaying the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Answering a journalist's question, he said: "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at some point. But I think Russia wants to put an end to this, although they may be stalling."

According to Trump, he himself has used such tactics in business.

"I've done it over the years, you know... I don't want to sign a contract, I want to stay in the game, but maybe I don't want to do it, not at all... I'm not sure," he said.

"But no," he added. - "I think Russia would like to see it end, and I think Zelenskyy would like to see it end at this point.

Trump also said that both sides are losing an average of 2,500 troops every week.

"They're not Americans, but it doesn't matter to me, from that point of view. I see pictures from the battlefields... I would rather not see them. Arms, legs and heads are scattered all over the field. The weapons are just ridiculous. There is a lot of talk about drones now... And I just want it to stop," the US president said.

As a reminder, following the talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia, Russia put forward a number of demands for lifting sanctions to declare a ceasefire in the Black Sea. Trump said that the US would consider Russia's conditions for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.