Way how Russia behaves in coming days will reveal lot, if not everything — Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a few days it would become clear whether Russia was ready to comply with the ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"The way Russia behaves in the coming days will reveal a lot, if not everything. If there are more air raid alerts, more military activity in the Black Sea, more Russian manipulations and threats, then new measures will have to be taken - against Moscow.

Diplomacy must work. We, on the Ukrainian side, are doing everything we can to make it happen. I want to thank everyone who helps us. I thank America for the fact that our teams are working constructively and effectively. We need results from Russia. We do not believe them. In fact, the world does not believe Russia. And they have to prove that they are ready to end the war and are ready not to lie to the world, not to lie to Trump, not to lie to America," Zelenskyy said.

