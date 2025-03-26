23 617 220
Nukes were Russia’s, Ukraine gave nukes back to Russia, - Trump’s special envoy Grenell finds "uncomfortable fact" in Budapest memorandum
Ukrainian nuclear weapons allegedly belonged to Russia, and Ukraine only returned them.
Donald Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell wrote about this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Let’s be clear about the Budapest Memorandum: the nukes were Russia’s and were leftovers. Ukraine gave the nukes back to Russia. They weren’t Ukraine’s. This is an uncomfortable fact," he assured.
