Waltz took full responsibility for Signal scandal: I did not see this loser in chat, number could be under someone else’s name

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally got into a closed chat on the Signal messenger, where high-ranking officials were discussing plans for strikes against the Yemeni Houthis. It is currently being investigated how such an unfortunate mistake occurred.

"I take full responsibility. I created this group. My job is to make sure that everything is coordinated," said Mike Waltz, the US National Security Advisor, in an interview with Fox News the night before.

He also spoke harshly of The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, trying to explain how the contact information of a reporter hated by President Donald Trump ended up in his phone.

"It's embarrassing, yes. We're going to get to the bottom of it," he said.

Asked how he got Goldberg's phone number, Waltz suggested that the reporter's number was accidentally listed under someone else's name - someone he was planning to bring into the Signal group.

"Have you ever had someone's name listed in your contacts, and then you have someone else's number there? Have you? You have someone else's number on someone else's contact. So, of course, I didn't see this loser in the group. He looked like someone else," Waltz assured.

"Now we are trying to find out if he did it intentionally or if it happened in some other technical way," Waltz added, assuring that he had never met Goldberg.

Waltz did not name the person he intended to include in the chat, but said: "The person I thought was in the chat room was never there." He also backed up Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Although Waltz maintains that the information shared in the Signal chat was not classified, he said he would have preferred that Goldberg not release the full texts of the messages.

Leak of confidential information from the Signal chat

Trump also said that he was "unaware" of the report by The Atlantic journalist, who was accidentally added to a secret Signal chat where members of his administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Subsequently, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that US military plans were discussed in the chat room and accused The Atlantic's editor-in-chief of "spreading fake news."