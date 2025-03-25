No faith in Russians, but Ukraine will be constructive - Zelenskyy on agreements with US in Riyadh

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that in Saudi Arabia, the delegations of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia reached agreements on silence in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes on energy infrastructure.

He said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, the embargo could come into force as soon as the White House releases a statement.

"Defense Minister Umerov asked the American side when the agreement could come into force. And they (the American delegation - ed.) believe that as soon as the United States officially comes out with statements, there can be implementation. Yes, there is no faith in the Russians here. But we will be constructive," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state added that the next round of talks could take place in the near future, but did not specify what issues it would cover.

Zelenskyy also said he would ask Donald Trump for weapons and new sanctions against Russia if Moscow violates the ceasefire against Ukraine.

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia

On March 24, in an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after meeting with the Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia, the US delegation would meet again with the Ukrainian team.

We also recall that on Sunday evening, March 23, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 24, 2025, the American and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh. They lasted 12 hours.

It is worth noting that the points of agreement between Ukraine and the United States include: a regime of silence in the Black Sea and free navigation; an embargo on strikes on energy infrastructure; monitoring with the participation of the United States and third parties; a commitment to move toward an unconditional ceasefire; the United States will help Ukraine with the return of children, civilian hostages, and the exchange of prisoners.

The US statement following the talks with Russia contains a different clause instead of the one on the return of Ukrainians from Russian territory: facilitating the restoration of access to the world market for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.