Szijjarto arrives in Moscow once again to talk about peace, energy supply and economic cooperation
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Moscow on a visit.
He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
According to the minister, the peace talks between the United States and Russia "reached a new milestone the day before, so the world has become a safer place again."
"We have been saying for three years that communication channels should be kept open," Sijjarto said.
According to the foreign minister, peace, security of energy supply and strengthening economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary will be discussed in Moscow today.
