ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8955 visitors online
News
1 929 14

Szijjarto arrives in Moscow once again to talk about peace, energy supply and economic cooperation

Peter Szijjarto arrives in Moscow on a visit

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Moscow on a visit.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the peace talks between the United States and Russia "reached a new milestone the day before, so the world has become a safer place again."

"We have been saying for three years that communication channels should be kept open," Sijjarto said.

According to the foreign minister, peace, security of energy supply and strengthening economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary will be discussed in Moscow today.

Read more: Hungary supports EU rearmament plan, but without providing military aid to Ukraine – Orban’s adviser

Author: 

Hungary (402) Russia (11621) Peter Szijjarto (94)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 