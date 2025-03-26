Attack of "Shahed" in Cherkasy region: Infrastructure and warehouses damaged

Russian occupiers attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones on the night of March 26.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia sent most of the attack drones to the regional center. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing. Our defenders destroyed 12 UAVs," the statement said.

An infrastructure facility was damaged. The fire has now been extinguished.

In addition, the warehouse of a private enterprise was damaged by the debris of the downed target. The area is being inspected.

