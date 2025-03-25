Russians killed two people in Donetsk region, including 3-year-old child - RMA. PHOTOS

On 25 March, Russian troops killed two people and wounded one in Kurtivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Tonight, Russians shelled Kurtivka in Druzhkivka community, killing a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman.

In addition, another child was injured - a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

"We are establishing the extent of the destruction in the village. Another war crime by the Russians is another terrible reminder that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate in a timely manner! Evacuation saves lives!" - called the head of the RMA.

