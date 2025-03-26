US court issues temporary injunction against closure of Radio Liberty

A US court has issued a temporary ban on the closure of Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ABC News.

As noted, US Judge Royce Lambert issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday, March 25, blocking the liquidation of the organization.

The judge found that the Trump administration's attempt to deprive Radio Liberty of funds was "not supported by any facts or reasoning" and likely violated federal law.

"The leadership (of the U.S. Agency for Global Media - Ed.) cannot force Radio Liberty to close with one sentence that explains virtually nothing - even if the president told them to do so," Judge Lambert said.

What was the background?

In February, it was reported that Elon Musk, an American billionaire and special civil servant of the US Presidential Administration , wanted to close down the US state media outlets Radio Liberty and Voice of America.

As a reminder, on the morning of Saturday, March 15,Voice of America staff in the United States received an email from the HR department informing them that they had been placed on paid administrative leave.

Earlier it was reported that the US leader Donald Trump signed a decree that provides for the reduction of 7 federal agencies. This is part of the "reduction of federal bureaucracy".