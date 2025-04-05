ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
471 1

Air defense forces shot down 51 enemy UAVs, 31 simulator drones were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of April 5, 2025 (from 09.00 a.m. on April 4), the enemy attacked with 92 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 a.m., 51 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

31 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

The Russian attack affected the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

Робота ППО

drone (1605) shoot out (13016) Anti-aircraft warfare (1477) Air forces (1434)
