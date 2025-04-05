Enemy has increased number of assaults on Toretsk in past few days, is trying to capture it - OTG "Luhansk"

Russians are attacking in small assault groups in the Toretsk sector. There were 20 firefights in the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", on Suspilne.Novosti TV channel.

"They are actively using anti-tank mines to destroy any premises and shelters where possible. They destroy premises where they know our personnel may be located. The defense forces are trying to carry out fire damage with the help of FPV drones on the outskirts of such positions if the weather is favorable.

At the moment, we have cloud cover, there was no enemy activity, but it was in the Siversk sector. The enemy tried to assault with buggies, and half of the enemy personnel has already been destroyed," said Zaporozhets.

Noting how often the Russians use buggies and other non-military equipment for assaults, the spokesman said that 578 units of light vehicles were destroyed last month. To this can be added motorized vehicles, which are already counted in the hundreds of destroyed vehicles.

"Buggies and ATVs are actively used throughout the entire operational area, most actively in the Siverskyi sector... Russians also started actively using motorcycles to get to the central part of Toretsk," the spokesman said.

Watch more: Enemy tried to cross Oskil River and break through our defences near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

Compared to February, when 47 armored personnel carriers were destroyed, Zaporozhets says, in March, the number was 109.

"That is, they will scrape up something else, something else from the equipment. Perhaps, the units that were involved in the assault operations in the Toretsk sector with equipment were moved," commented Zaporozhets.

He reminded that the main goal of the Russians in this area is to completely capture the city of Toretsk. Chasiv Yar is the second most difficult battlefield. The enemy has begun to set up nets on the logistics routes towards Horlivka, as they did in the direction of Bakhmut.

"It is also in the Toretsk sector that the enemy suffers the greatest losses: over the past day, 103 out of 164 Russian servicemen were killed in the Toretsk sector," summarized Zaporozhets.

See more: Russians have advanced in Toretsk and Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP