Russia is scaling up information operation against Ukraine: trying to show Kyiv’s unwillingness to negotiate peace to EU and US - Foreign Intelligence Service

During the first five days of April, a new wave of information attacks directed against Ukraine was recorded. The focus of the Russian special services' actions is to promote accusations against the EU and the United States of Kyiv's alleged unwillingness to negotiate an end to the war.

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in this way, Russia is trying to shift the responsibility for the duration of the hostilities to the Ukrainian side, while creating a false image of a "peacemaker" who is allegedly ready to negotiate - but not with the current government.

Thus, Russian state-owned and affiliated media (Gazeta.ru, Sputnik, Vedomosti, and Military Review) are involved in the information attack. Russia is also trying to penetrate the global information space, to create the impression that "fatigue with Ukraine" has become a general trend, and thus to exert external pressure on Kyiv. To do this, it engages foreign proxy media, which it uses under the guise of independent sources. Among them are Reseau International (France), Magyar Hírlap (Hungary), L'AntiDiplomatico (Italy), Ereport (Slovakia), and others. These resources promote the same theses as Russian ones: "the absence of democracy in Ukraine", "the West is disappointed in Kyiv", "peace is possible only after the change of the Ukrainian government".

The FISU notes that in parallel, there is a targeted penetration of the Ukrainian information space - through anonymous telegram channels, pseudo-patriotic tik-tok accounts, YouTube content that imitates the opinion of the Ukrainian military or "independent experts."

"To make the campaign bigger, proxy resources repost the same messages in different interpretations: in the form of author's columns, fake interviews, "analytical" blogs, graphics and videos on social media. This approach creates the illusion of a multi-voiced debate, which is actually orchestrated by a single center - the Kremlin," the service added.