Journalists of The Insider have gained access to the correspondence of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), which is responsible for the information war against Ukraine and the West.

The publication has obtained correspondence from RussiannForeign Intelligence Service officers. Back in 2022, a group of Russian intelligence officers planned a large-scale disinformation campaign against the people of Ukraine and Western countries, including the United States.

This concerned the most "painful for Western society" topics, including illegal migration, inflation, and refugees from Ukraine. The information was to be spread through specially created online platforms and social networks. And also on behalf of fake "radical Ukrainian and European forces". The FIS believed that the latter would allow them to "exclude any link to the Russian Federation" and "broadcast almost any theses, promote the most leftist ideas and put forward political and economic demands up to complete absurdity".

The FIS officers also planned to organize paid street protests.

"The cost of a demonstrator's entry to the rally is 100 euros. The rally will last for 1 hour. During this period, photos and videos will be taken for further replication in the media," the article says.

The goal is to "deepen internal contradictions between the ruling elites, escalate anti-government protests and sway the amorphous part of the electorate", which "aims at psycho-emotional impact, as a result of which the subject is on the verge of insanity, given that the known and familiar picture of the world is collapsing before his eyes at a rapid pace".

The SZR plan noted that the spread of fear for the future, uncertainty about the future, the inability to make plans for the future, and the uncertainty of the fate of children and future generations overwhelms the subconscious of an individual with panic and terror, and in the long run will lead to an escalation of protest activity and other negative consequences.

It also notes that "considerations of morality and ethics should be disregarded".

In the article, the journalists also named the names and titles of the FIS officers responsible for the "information war" against the West. They work under the guise of the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) International Security Centre, established in December 2020.

In particular, it refers to 45-year-old FSS officer and serviceman of the military unit 33949 Mikhail Kolesov, and a member of the Foreign Intelligence Service Mikhail Kulyomin, who prepared analytical reports for the "Secretary of the Security Council".

There is also information about Mikhail's father, General Alexander Kulyomin of the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and the head of the FSS's scientific and technical service, Eduard Chornovoltsev. This service is in charge of the FSS's main hacking unit and the Institute of Criminalistics, which developed the Novichok poison.

The Insider notes that the FIS methodology "fits perfectly with the logic of the Kremlin's subsequent campaigns in Europe and the United States". They recalled that in 2023, anti-Semitic graffiti began to appear in Paris, with photos of it being distributed through the Kremlin's Doppelganger bot network. The authors of the graffiti, according to the French investigation, were Moldovan citizens hired by Moldovan pro-Russian politician Shor. The network also disseminated fake quotes from world celebrities calling for an end to aid to Ukraine, etc.

