Russia is flooding disinformation and manipulation in Europe to weaken support for Ukraine - von der Leyen

In recent weeks, there have been many cyberattacks, disinformation, hybrid attacks, and long-term espionage campaigns targeting EU countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"What is happening now in Ukraine and what Ukrainian soldiers are fighting for also concerns us... This is a war that is about changing borders in Europe, a European war and the destruction of Ukraine's independence. Let's remember that this is also a war with the EU and the entire international system, which operates on principles," von der Leyen emphasized.

According to her, Putin is seeking the return of empires and authoritarianism.

"He wants to dominate our continent, and this is not some theoretical threat, but an open target that he has declared," the European Commission President emphasized.

Read more: Europe is gradually experiencing "strategic awakening" due to war in Ukraine - Macron

She added that Poland knows this threat best, so the EU should listen to Warsaw.

As von der Leyen emphasized, Russia is currently flooding disinformation and manipulation in Europe aimed at weakening support for Ukraine. Thus, in recent weeks, there have been many cyberattacks, disinformation, hybrid attacks, and long-term espionage campaigns against EU countries.

"The purpose of all these attacks is to divide our societies, to act from within, to attack our borders. So solidarity is important. In responding to this threat, I always support the EU, because it is the EU that will be ready to defend our rule of law, protecting Ukraine and Europe," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

Read more: Putin’s victory will not only destroy Ukrainian nation, but also change future of Europe. Support for Ukraine must be increased, - von der Leyen

In addition, she assured that Europe will support Ukraine as long as necessary. And if re-elected to this position for the next term, she will appoint a European Commissioner for Defense, whose task will be to support and develop the most modern defense industry in the EU, and to present a white paper on how Europe is ready to defend and protect itself from external aggression.

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that in May, Russia intends to implement a three-level plan to destabilize Ukraine. It combines superiority on the battlefield, a disinformation campaign in Ukraine, and isolation in the international arena.