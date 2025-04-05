More than 20 explosions occurred: SSU drones hit Promsyntez plant in Russia, which produces explosives. VIDEO

At night, SSU attack drones attacked the Promsyntez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara Region. This plant is one of the leading producers of industrial explosives (ammonal, ammonite, granulite) in Russia and the CIS.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to sources in the SBU.

At least 20 explosions and several fires were recorded at the plant. As a result, the plant's management halted production processes.

"The SSU continues to conduct targeted searches of Russian enterprises that are part of the military-industrial complex and manufacture weapons for the war against Ukraine. Such facilities are absolutely legitimate military targets," an SSU source said.

As a reminder, on the night of 4 April, Ukrainian drones attacked industrial facilities in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, and Saransk, Mordovia.