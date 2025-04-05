According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna, the European Union is close to depriving Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council because of its blocking of decisions on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Yevropeiska Pravda reports this with reference to his interview with the Rheinische Post.

Tsakhkna noted that throughout Europe, the awareness of Russia as a threat and the need to "arm ourselves now" is growing, and rejected arguments about the alleged division of the continent.

Let's be honest: in order to be divided, you need two big parties. With Hungary, we have a very weak country that is part of Putin' s team, not part of our European team," he emphasized.

The Estonian Foreign Minister noted that Hungary can now block unanimous decisions, for example, on European foreign and security policy.

However, Article 7 of the European Union Treaty allows for the deprivation of a member state's voting rights if its membership jeopardizes the security of Europe and other members. This is exactly what Orban is doing," Tsahkna explained.

According to Tsahkna, the possibility of invoking Article 7 "is getting closer and closer."

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Tähkna called forthe suspension of Hungary's voting rights in the EU due to the systematic blocking of sanctions.