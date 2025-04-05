Advance of Russian troops in Ukraine has slowed since beginning of year - British intelligence

Since the beginning of this year, the advance of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine has been slowing down, and the number of attacks has been decreasing.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on social network X, citing its intelligence data, Censor.NET reports.

British intelligence notes that in March 2025, Russian troops most likely seized 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is an average of less than 5 square kilometers per day.

"The pace of Russia's advance has been declining every month since November 2024, when its troops seized more than 700 square kilometers," the report says.

It is noted that in March, the Russian occupation forces made the most gains in the central part of Donetsk region, but the invaders failed to improve their operational positions.

"Ukrainian troops also conducted tactical counterattacks, which helped to offset some of Russia's gains around Pokrovsk," the British intelligence said.

The review also states that in late March, the Russians increased the number of ground attacks, which had been falling throughout the month, but they "did not lead to an increase in the pace of advance."