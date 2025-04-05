Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhkna calls for confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Europe

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna believes that Europe should confiscate Russian assets frozen on its territory, as there is a risk that they could be used against European countries. He emphasized that there is a legal way to confiscate Russian assets.

The diplomat said this in an interview with the Rheinische Post, Censor.NET reports.

Tsahkna said that, according to various estimates, Russian assets worth 240 billion euros are frozen in Europe.

He also noted that every time sanctions against Russian assets are extended, Hungary's consent is required.

"If they(Hungary - ed.) block this in June, the sanctions will not only end, but we will also be forced to give 240 billion euros to Putin," the diplomat said.

He emphasized the need to confiscate Russian assets.

"How will the heads of state and government explain to the citizens of Europe that they are giving Putin money that he intends to use not only against Ukraine, but also against us? That is why we must confiscate these assets," said Mr. Tsakhkna.

The Estonian Foreign Minister emphasized that there is a legal way to confiscate Russian assets, but it is necessary to support Belgium, where most of these assets are located.

"We must also ensure that even if there is no unanimous decision (in the European Union - ed.), the money is not transferred(to Russia - ed.). We cannot ask our taxpayers for money to support Ukraine and not Russia, which is the aggressor," Tsakhkna added.