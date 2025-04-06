US may make "historic mistake" in negotiations with Russia - Polish Prime Minister’s advisor Kowal

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's adviser on Ukraine, Pawel Kowal, said that the United States could make a "historic mistake" if it recognizes Russian control over the occupied territories of Ukraine during negotiations with Russia.

Thus, it is noted that Donald Trump may make a "historical mistake" if, during potential negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, he agrees to recognize Russian control over Crimea, Donbas or other occupied territories.

According to Kowal, any recognition of Russia's expanded borders would be a "red line" for Poland and for the entire Central Europe.

He emphasized that Russia officially recognized Ukraine's borders after the collapse of the USSR, including Crimea and Donbas, and that this is what the legal security system in Europe is based on.

The advisor also reminded that Poland has its own historical experience - the division of the country in 1939 between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, as well as the Yalta Agreement of 1945, which defined a new architecture of the continent after World War II.

In addition, it is noted that Warsaw is increasingly closely monitoring Trump's political stance against the backdrop of his recent praise of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, criticism of NATO, and demonstrative exclusion of European allies from negotiations.

At the same time, Koval expressed confidence that the US president would not go for full legal recognition of Russia's territorial claims, as this would contradict US economic interests in Ukraine's post-war recovery.

He is convinced that the West should focus not only on discussions of post-conflict guarantees, but above all on immediately strengthening support for Ukraine, as Putin is using the pause in diplomacy to escalate his offensive.

The adviser also commented on the position of the Polish government: "Warsaw will continue to be one of the main providers of assistance to Ukraine, but the participation of the Polish military in a peacekeeping mission is excluded. The main reason is the need to maintain a combat-ready army on its own borders in case of threats from Russia and Belarus.